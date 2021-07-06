Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Izhar Alam passes away

Former Director General of Punjab Police Mohammad Izhar Alam passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 72. He is survived by wife Farzana Alam alias Nisara F Khatoon, a former Akali Dal MLA, three sons and two daughters.

Alam’s personal security officer (PSO) said the former DGP suffered a cardiac arrest at his Chandigarh house early Tuesday and was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The PSO said the hospital declared Alam dead around 8:30 am.

Alam, a 1974-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had retired in 2009. In January 2010, he was appointed as Chairman of the Punjab Waqf Board by the erstwhile Akali Dal-led government in the state.

CM Amarinder Singh condoled sad demise of former DGP Mohd. Izhar Alam, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mohali. CM prayed to the Almighty to grant enough strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and eternal peace to departed soul.

Alam, who had joined Akali Dal after retirement, was fielded from Malerkotla in the 2012 elections. But faced with criticism over his alleged ways of targeting Sikh youth in the era of militancy, Akali Dal eventually decided to drop him and field his wife Farzana from Malerkotla. Farzana defeated Congress candidate Razia Sultana, wife of 1985-batch IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa who retired in February this year, in 2012 elections, in an election which was primarily a proxy contest between Alam and Mustafa. Sultana who won from Malerkotla in 2017 is currently a minister in Congress government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Alam was alleged to have created “Alam Sena”, a force to counter terrorism, which did not have any legal backing and was subject to sharp criticism from radical Sikh organisations and human rights activists for alleged human rights violations and atrocities in Punjab. In June 2016, a mob attacked the house of Alam, following an incident of desecration of Quran in the town when Farzana was sitting Akali legislator at that time.