Former Puducherry Chief Minister R V Janakiraman passes away

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry R V Janakiraman died at a private hospital here Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 79.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, DMK’s south wing convenor R Siva, MLA,and its north wing convenor S P Sivakumar and leaders of different political parties were among those who paid their respects to the departed leader.

The Chief Minister told newsmen later that the funeral of the departed leader would be held with State honours. The last rites of the leader would be held in his native village of Alathur in neighbouring Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, family sources said.

Janakiraman was elected from Nellithope segment here for five consecutive terms from 1985. He was Chief Minister of Puducherry between 1996 and 2000 and was heading the DMK-Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) coalition government.

He had served as Leader of the opposition, whip of the DMK and also PWD Minister before becoming Chief Minister. He began his career as a taxi driver and became a fleet operator.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi condoled the death of Janakiraman. In her condolence message, the former IPS officer said, “Janakiraman was one of the political veterans in Puducherry. As Chief Minister and DMK party veteran he was known for his astuteness in politics and administration`.

She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam recalled the administrative acumen of Janakiraman and condoled the death of the leader.