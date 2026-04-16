Former President Pratibha Patil, Meira Kumar, Mayawati back Bill

Mayawati welcomed the move “despite the delay”. If separate reservations are provided in it for OBC women it would have been good, she said.

India’s first woman President Pratibha Patil, first woman Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and UP ex-CM and BSP chief Mayawati supported the Centre’s efforts to expedite 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies.

Patil and Kumar are veteran leaders of Congress, which has been critical of the Centre’s alleged hurry and opacity in pushing the three Bills aimed at advancing implementation of women’s quota to 2029.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Patil said the legislation “marks a decisive stride towards bridging historical inequities and creating a more just and equitable society.”

Meira Kumar recalled that the struggle has been going on for the last 30 years, ever since a joint parliamentary committee headed by Geeta Mukherjee examined a draft Bill in 1996 and made recommendations.