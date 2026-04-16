Former President Pratibha Patil, Meira Kumar, Mayawati back Bill

Patil and Kumar are veteran leaders of Congress, which has been critical of the Centre’s alleged hurry and opacity in pushing the three Bills aimed at advancing implementation of women’s quota to 2029.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
1 min readNew DelhiApr 16, 2026 04:22 AM IST
Women’s Reservation Bill, Pratibha Patil, Meira Kumar, Mayawati, Delimitation 2026, Lok Sabha seat increase, Article 82 amendment, 2011 Census delimitation, new Parliament building capacity, Indian federalism, North-South political divide, seat allocation formula, Constitutional 131st Amendment Bill, Indian express news, current affairsMayawati welcomed the move “despite the delay”. If separate reservations are provided in it for OBC women it would have been good, she said.
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India’s first woman President Pratibha Patil, first woman Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and UP ex-CM and BSP chief Mayawati supported the Centre’s efforts to expedite 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies.

Patil and Kumar are veteran leaders of Congress, which has been critical of the Centre’s alleged hurry and opacity in pushing the three Bills aimed at advancing implementation of women’s quota to 2029.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Patil said the legislation “marks a decisive stride towards bridging historical inequities and creating a more just and equitable society.”

Meira Kumar recalled that the struggle has been going on for the last 30 years, ever since a joint parliamentary committee headed by Geeta Mukherjee examined a draft Bill in 1996 and made recommendations.

Mayawati welcomed the move “despite the delay”. If separate reservations are provided in it for OBC women it would have been good, she said.

Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

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