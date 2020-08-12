Former president Pranab Mukherjee is ‘haemodynamically stable’, his son Abhijit tweets

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been put on ventilator support after undergoing surgery to remove a clot in his brain, is “haemodynamically stable”, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

“With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You,” Abhijit tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the capital stated, “Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator.”

The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient was hospitalised on the advice of doctors and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery. The doctors attending him said that his condition had worsened on Tuesday and that he had not shown signs of improvement.

In medical parlance, haemodynamic is related to the flow of blood within the organs and tissues of the body.

The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee had earlier in the day also tweeted about her father. “Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” she said.

Widely considered as the Prime Minister India never had, Mukherjee won the presidential elections in 2012 with the support of Congress and parties opposed to the BJP. Before his stint as the President, the Congress veteran had served as a seven-time parliamentarian.

