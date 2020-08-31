scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
Pranab Mukherjee dead: Former President passes away at 84, PM Modi says ‘was a scholar par excellence’

Pranab Mukherjee dead at 84: The condition of Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 6:36:39 pm
Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away Monday. He was 84. Mukherjee had, earlier this month, undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital. Earlier today, hospital authorities said his condition deteriorated further and he was in a state of septic shock due to a lung infection. His death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decades long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across the political spectrum,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society.”

Mukherjee, in his long political career served as a Member of Parliament seven times, serving in the cabinet of several prime ministers. In 2012, Mukherjee was elected President of India.

Live Blog

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84. Get the latest updates here

18:32 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Pranab Mukherjee's rare pictures from Express archives

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Here are some of his pictures from the Express archives.

Click here to see more photos.

18:24 (IST)31 Aug 2020
I join the country in paying homage to Pranab Mukherjee: Rahul Gandhi

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

18:23 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Pranab Da's life will always be cherished: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences. "Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity," Shah said in a tweet. "My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

18:12 (IST)31 Aug 2020
India grieves the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee: PM Modi

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation."

"A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Modi added.

18:10 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Pranab Mukherjee remained rooted to the ground: President Kovind

"Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Mukherjee endeared himself to people across the political spectrum, he added.

18:05 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Pranab Mukherjee's demise is passing of an era: President Ram Nath Kovind

"Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

18:03 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. He was 84.

Pranab Mukherjee first became the general secretary of the Congress in 1998. He was a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years. For a brief period he was also given the responsibility to head the West Bengal unit of the Party.

Mukherjee worked under three Prime Ministers – Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh. He is the only finance minister to have presented budgets both before the 1991 reforms in the license-permit raj regime as well after the 1991 economic reforms. He took bold decisions after the global economic crisis of 2008 which helped shield the Indian economy. As commerce minister in 1993, Pranabda championed the cause of trade liberalisation.

