Former PM Manmohan Singh, wife accorded ‘Z+’ VIP CRPF security cover

A CRPF ‘Z+’ VIP security cover has been accorded to former prime minister Manmohan Singh whose SPG protection was recently withdrawn by the government, officials said on Monday, PTI reported.

The security cover provided to his Singh and his wife will comprise of about 45 armed commandos who will provide round-the-clock-protection to the duo at their residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road in the national capital and during the movement across the country.

The senior Congress leader will also get an advance security liaison (ASL) protocol where the security personnel will conduct a recce of the venue that is to be visited by the two VVIPs.

The Central Reserve Police Force will soon take over the charge after consultations with the SPG, Delhi Police and central intelligence agencies, officials said.

Last week, the Centre had formally withdrawn the SPG cover given to the former prime minister. The move was based on a report from intelligence agencies, which do not perceive the threat of an attack on him grave enough to warrant SPG cover.

Sources said this was not the first time that a former prime minister was losing SPG cover, and that SPG cover of former PMs such as H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral and PV Narasimha Rao had been withdrawn during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.