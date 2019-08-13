Former PM Manmohan Singh files RS nomination from Rajasthan

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Singh, whose tenure in the Upper House Rajya Sabha ended on June 14 this year, was a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Assam for almost three decades.

The seat got vacant after the death of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini in June. Rajasthan has 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Congress has the majority in the state assembly. The Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, two of which are vacant.

The Congress has 100 MLAs and its alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 72, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 6, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), CPI (M) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have two seats each.

Thirteen MLAs are independents and two seats are vacant. The ruling Congress in the state also enjoys the support of 12 out of the 13 independents and the BSP legislators.