Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged on Sunday.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 after he complained of weakness following fever. He was subsequently diagnosed with dengue.

Singh had been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited the hospital and met Singh.

A row had erupted after Mandaviya’s visit, as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister. Manmohan Singh’s daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for bringing the photographer against the wishes of the family.

