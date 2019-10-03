Former PM Manmohan Singh accepts Punjab CM’s invite to visit Kartarpur in Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to be part of the first all-party group to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on November 9. Singh accepted the invitation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who met him at his residence Thursday.

“Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the first Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Prakash Purab,” Singh tweeted.

The Chief Minister has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to the Kartarpur Gurudwara on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. They have also accepted the invite.

Last week, Pakistan said it will invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a representative of the Sikh community for the inaugural ceremony of the historic Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. Pakistan has agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India to visit on a daily basis to Darbar Sahib in Narowal through the Kartarpur corridor.