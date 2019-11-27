Former Navy chief Sushil Kumar dies at 79

Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar died at a military hospital here on Wednesday morning following a brief illness, his family sources said. He was 79. Kumar was Navy Chief from 1998-2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Kumar’s death, saying he contributed towards strengthening the maritime security of the country.

“Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation. He contributed to the strengthening of our maritime security. Anguished by his demise. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.