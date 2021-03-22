Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court to quash transfer order, calls it ‘arbitrary’ and ‘illegal’

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, on Monday, filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra government order transferring him to the Home Guard Department. The IPS officer, in his plea, called the transfer “arbitrary and illegal”.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to Supreme Court in his plea seeking CBI probe against state Home Minister Anil Desmukh. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sFJnekCxb8 — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) March 22, 2021

He also sought a CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Under flak for “mishandling” the case of bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence here, the Maharashtra government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Days after he was shunted out, Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of indulging in “malpractices” and asking inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore a month. “The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Home Minister told Waze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crore was achievable. The Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources,” Singh had written.