Former MP Trivedi joins BJP, TMC says ‘ungrateful’

Former Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP on Saturday, with Assembly elections in West Bengal round the corner. The move comes close to a month after Trivedi who was with Trinamool since its inception in 1998, dramatically resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament on February 12, claiming that he was “feeling suffocated”.

Trivedi — a former Lok Sabha MP as well as a Union minister —joins a long list of Trinamool leaders that have switched sides to the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

After joining the BJP in the presence of party national president J P Nadda in New Delhi, Trivedi said this was the “golden moment he had been waiting for.” Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, Trivedi said, “Bengal has violence, corruption and terror. It is a land of culture, a land that is attached with pride and that we see as ‘Sonar Bangla’. The people of Bengal are now looking forward to real change,” Trivedi said.

Iterating that his decision to quit Trinamool was not sudden, Trivedi said: “I had become fed up. Anybody I knew, even my neighbours, would call and say they need to pay bribes, that they are assaulted. If even a school has to be made, and a wall has to be put up, there too, money has to be paid,” he said.

Sources in the BJP said that at this point, it was unlikely that he would fight the Assembly elections, as he had expressed an inclination to remain involved with politics at a national level.

BJP President JP Nadda said that only the BJP had the ability to assimilate leaders from different ideologies, and that Trivedi was earlier the right man in the wrong party. “He is now the right man in the right party,” Nadda said.

Trinamool leaders hit out as Trivedi as “ungrateful”.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “For so many years, he (Trivedi) did not say anything against the party. Now, just before Assembly polls, he has made complaints… He is ungrateful and has betrayed people… He held several posts of the party and was given so many responsibilities.”