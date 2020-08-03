Former MP Sanjay Kakde, wife booked

Sanjay Kakde said in a statement, I have not been informed by the police till now about the said case against me. (File) Sanjay Kakde said in a statement, I have not been informed by the police till now about the said case against me. (File)

AN offence has been registered against former Rajya Sabha MP and an associate member of the BJP Sanjay Kakde and his wife for allegedly giving death threats to his brother-in-law in August and September 2018 over family dispute which was reportedly the result of rift in business ties.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station by Yuvaraj Dhamale (40), a builder and brother-in-law of Kakde. Dhamale has said in his statement to the police that he and Kakde were partners in business in the past. In 2010 Dhamale started his independent business and since then the two developed differences which resulted in family dispute, as per the statement.

Dhamale has alleged that on two separate occasions in August and September 2018, Kakde and his wife allegedly threatened him, when Dhamale had gone to Kakde’s house. On both occasions, Kakde allegedly gave death threats to Dhamale, used abusive language and threatened to frame him in false offences. Dhamale has said in the statement to police he was afraid to file a complaint till now. But he finally approached the police because he was “feeling insecure” over the last two weeks. Police have booked Kakde and his wife under IPC sections pertaining to criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

Kakde said in a statement, “I have not been informed by the police till now about the said case against me. I have met Dhamale only in August 2017 and August 2018 when he came to wish me for my birthday. I and my wife have not spoken to him in a long time. The allegations made by him are baseless and can be part of a political conspiracy. I will be taking legal advice to file a defamation case against concerned persons.”

