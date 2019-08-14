Former MP Raju Shetti alleges internet and mobile services suspended in Kolhapur

Former MP Raju Shetti has alleged that mobile and internet services have been shut down in flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the farmer leader said this was done to ‘hide the lackadaisical pace of rescue and relief operations’ in the region.

The districts of Sangli and Kolhapur have been ravaged by devastating floods over the past week. As people pick up their lives and waters recede, complaints about the slow pace of relief and rehabilitation operations have risen. The Kolhapur Collector had in fact issued prohibitory orders on Monday, which were later rescinded following outrage.

Shetti, who was defeated in the recent Lok Sabha polls by Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane, said the administration was not prepared to speed up the process. “Parts of Shirol taluka are still under water and no relief has reached them. The number of boats needed is far more than those allowed,” he said.

Shetti on Wednesday appealed to corporate entities to donate a portion of their CSR funds for rebuilding the houses of farm labourers. “Our surveys show around 500 houses have been destroyed in Shirol alone. We appeal for CSR funds to rebuild those homes,” he said