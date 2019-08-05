Gujarat: Former MP’s son booked for assaulting sarpanch

WEEKS AFTER former BJP MP Dinu Solanki was convicted of murdering RTI activist Amit Jethwa and sentenced to life

imprisonment, the politician’s son and four other family members were booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening a village sarpanch.

The sarpanch has been sitting on a dharna against development of a port road in Kodinar taluka of the Gir Somnath district.

Based on a complaint filed by Asmita Vala, sarpanch of Charakhadi village in Kodinar taluka, the Kodinar police booked Solanki’s son Bhagirathsinh, his two nephews Ravi and Jay and nephew Shiva Solanki’s son Meet for assault, rioting and criminal intimidation.

Another nephew, Ranjit’s son Dharmesh and Solanki’s wife’s brother Natha Barad have also been booked for the same offence. In her complaint, Vala said that the accused had come on July 30 to the camp Chhara-Charakhadi Three Roads where they have been staging an indefinite dharna for the past three weeks, on two motor-bikes, one earthmover and a car.

The sarpanch said that Ravi got out of the car and slapped her twice in the face and abused and threatened around 300 people who were sitting on the dharna with her.

The accused told the gathering to vacate the place as they wanted to use their earthmoving machinery on it.

Residents of Charakhadi and Chhara villages have been protesting against development of a port and allied infrastructure by Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

The villagers are demanding that the private developer give employment to local residents in the projects. Sources said that Ravi has got some contracts in the port and other infrastructure projects.

The case comes around three weeks after Dinu Solanki, Shiva Solanki and five others were convicted by a court of the Central Bureau of Investigation for murdering RTI activist Amit Jethwa and sentenced them to life imprisonment on July 11.

Jethwa was shot dead near Gujarat High Court in 2010 and the court ruled that the politician, who was a BJP MP from Junagadh from 2009 to 2014, had got him killed due to RTI applications Jethwa had filed regarding Dinu Solanki’s mining business.

Kodinar police said on Sunday that nobody has been arrested in the case of assault on the sarpanch so far.

“We are holding a meeting today about the case. Investigation is on. But nobody has been arrested so far,” Kodinar police inspector KV Parmar, who is the investigating officer of the case, said.