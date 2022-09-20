scorecardresearch
Former MLA Mohammed Ali no more

Mohammed Ali, who had entered mainstream politics through the party's students' wing Kerala Students Union (KSU), won Assembly polls consecutively since 1980 and represented Aluva constituency in the House six times.

Mohammed Ali was also a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for several years.

Veteran Congress leader and former MLA K Mohammed Ali died at a private hospital on Tuesday morning, party sources said.

He was 76 and was under treatment for kidney-related ailments, they said.

Besides serving as the district president of the KSU, the leader also worked as the general secretary of the Youth Congress and the vice-president of the Ernakulam district congress committee (DCC), party sources added.

Ali had not been active in mainstream politics for some time.

People from various walks of life condoled his demise.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:59:12 am
