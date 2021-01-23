Former MLA Bhupendra Khant dies

The final rites of Khant was held in his native village on Friday evening.

Former independent MLA from Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal, Bhupendra Khant, who was disqualified as MLA in May 2019, for submitting an invalid caste certificate for contesting from the tribal reserved seat, passed away after an illness at the age of 42, on Friday.

Khant, who was originally a Congress leader, had contested as an independent candidate and won the Morva Hadaf constituency in 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. His caste certificate was later challenged and found to be invalid. He was suspended by the speaker of the Gujarat Assembly as per the order of the Governor on May 2, 2019.

A close aide of Khant said, “He was not keeping well for a while and seeking treatment for cancer and was being taken to Ahmedabad as his health had deteriorated. He passed away on the way.”

The final rites of Khant was held in his native village on Friday evening.