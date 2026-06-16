Former minister Vijayabaskar latest AIADMK legislator to quit as crisis deepens for party

The erosion of the AIADMK continued on Tuesday as former Health Minister and Viralimalai MLA Dr C Vijayabaskar resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, becoming the fifth AIADMK legislator to quit the House since the recent election results were declared.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepted the resignation shortly after Vijayabaskar submitted his letter at the Secretariat. His exit reduces the AIADMK’s strength in the Assembly to 42, and comes just weeks after four other legislators — Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya — resigned and subsequently joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s ruling TVK.

Unlike those departures, however, Vijayabaskar’s resignation carries a different political weight. A four-time MLA, former health minister and one of the most recognisable faces of the Edappadi K Palaniswami era, Vijayabaskar has long been considered among the AIADMK’s strongest constituency politicians, a leader who built influence not through television studios or social media campaigns but through relentless ground-level engagement.