Former minister expelled from PDP joins NC

A day after he was expelled from the PDP, former minister and legislator Basharat Bukhari joined the NC on Wednesday. Bukhari was welcomed to the NC by party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Advertising

Bukhari said that the NC caters to the regional aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Without naming anyone, he said that some people wanted him out of PDP for a long time.

“In 2009, some people joined the party and wanted me out,” he said.

Another senior PDP leader, Peer Hussain, who was also expelled on Tuesday, also joined the NC on Wednesday.