Former mayor of Ahmedabad Praful Barot passes away

Praful Barot, veteran BJP leader and former mayor of Ahmedabad, passed away here on Saturday. In his mid-seventies, Barot was the mayor of Ahmedabad city between February 8, 1991 and February 8, 1992.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Saturday to offer condolences to the family of the departed leader. “I am pained by the passing away of former mayor of Ahmedabad, Praful Barot. He will be remembered for his contribution towards the development of Ahmedabad,” Modi posted in Gujarati.

અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ મેયર શ્રી પ્રફુલભાઇ બારોટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ અનુભવું છું. અમદાવાદના વિકાસ કાર્યોમાં તેઓનું યોગદાન સદાયે એમની યાદ અપાવતું રહેશે. મારી સાંત્વના આ શોકની ઘડીમાં પરિવાર અને શુભેચ્છકોની સાથે છે. ઓમ શાંતિ..! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and newly appointed state BJP president CR Paatil also expressed their condolences on Twitter. The current mayor of Ahmedabad, Bijal Patel said, “I am a much younger worker of the party and so, I never got a chance to work alongside him. Even today, veteran colleagues in my office remember Prafulji’s hard work and dedication… I am told he did a number of development activities during his tenure.”

અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ મેયર શ્રી પ્રફુલભાઇ બારોટના નિધનથી અત્યંત દુઃખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. અમદાવાદની વિકાસયાત્રામાં એમનું યોગદાન સદાય સ્મરણીય રહેશે.

પરમ કૃપાળુ પરમાત્મા એમના આત્માને ચિર શાંતિ બક્ષે અને પરીવારજનોને દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ બક્ષે એ જ પ્રભુના ચરણોમાં પ્રાર્થના…

ઓમ શાંતી… — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 22, 2020

અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ મેયર શ્રી પ્રફુલભાઇ બારોટજીનાં અવસાનથી અત્યંત દુઃખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. અમદાવાદનાં વિકાસ માટે એમણે કરેલા કાર્યો ક્યારેય ભૂલાશે નહીં. ઇશ્વર એમનાં દિવંગત આત્માને શાંતિ અર્પે અને પરિવારજનોને આઘાત સહન કરવાની શક્તિ અર્પે એવી પ્રાર્થના. ઓમ શાંતિ. — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) August 22, 2020

Barot was also the chairman of the Gujarat Housing Board, an important arm of the state government, that built homes for low and medium income families.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd