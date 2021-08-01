scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Former Manipur Congress chief joins BJP

Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and the party's in-charge for the state Sambit Patra.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 1, 2021 1:45:18 pm
Govindas Konthoujam decision to join the BJP will be a boost to it ahead of the assembly elections in the state early next year. (Twitter/Govindas Konthoujam)

Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and the party’s in-charge for the state Sambit Patra.

A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, Konthoujam had quit the Congress a few days back.

The seasoned leader’s decision to join the saffron party will be a boost to it ahead of the assembly elections in the state early next year.

