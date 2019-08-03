Former Maldives V-P wants political asylum in India, says his counsel

After former Maldives vice-president Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, 37, reached Tuticorin on Thursday, on board a tug vessel and without valid travel documents, his counsel issued a statement in London, stating that Adeeb had reached India for political asylum.

The counsel said “he cannot simply be returned to the Maldives, regardless of any relationship the two states may have” and added that India “must consider” his “claim in accordance with relevant national and international rules”.

“An individual’s rights and freedoms are at the forefront of any decision, political, diplomatic, or any other interests are not for consideration. We therefore call upon the Government of India to consider the application in an appropriate manner and offer Adeeb protection whilst his claim is under review,” said a statement from Guernica, 37, an international legal firm, on behalf of Adeeb.

In 2016, Adeeb, one of the richest and influential politicians of Maldives who was Vice-President from July 22 to November 5, 2015, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for allegedly plotting to assassinate the then President Abdulla Yameen. He was also convicted of corruption and terrorism and faced a total sentence of 33 years. This year, a court ordered a fresh trial on the same charges after cancelling his convictions, citing undue political interference.

Adeeb is a key witness in a money laundering case against Yameen, who lost the presidential election to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in September.

The statement by his counsel said they will “call upon the UN Office of the High Commission for Refugees to act with diligence in considering his application and we call upon the UN Office of the High Commission for Human Rights to ensure that his rights are protected”.

After the tug vessel with Adeeb on board was denied entry at Tuticorin, sources at the port said it remained off the coast. The vessel has on board nine crew members, including one Indian and eight Indonesians. On Friday, an official said, officials of foreigners registration wing visited Adeeb on board.

According to the statement on his behalf, Adeeb sought “protection of India and has initiated the process of claiming asylum” for “having been subjected to a series of politically motivated prosecutions, and attempts to coerce him into making false statements by the Maldives Security Services”.

“Despite being acquitted, Adeeb has remained under house arrest following an appeal being lodged by the Prosecutor General against that acquittal. It is of particular concern that following this the authorities forced him to sign an agreement with a clause that he could only receive necessary medical treatment if he signed the agreement,” the statement of his counsel said.

“There is a very real and demonstrable risk that his fundamental rights and freedoms will be violated, Adeeb is at risk of becoming a victim of a politically motivated justice system,” the statement said, explaining the situation that forced him to flee Maldives.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Maldives police service on Friday said Adeeb was “interdicted during his attempt to flee the country via sea”. The statement said Adeeb was facing an active travel ban by the Supreme Court of Maldives and was facing investigation for “alleged misappropriation of state funds, corruption and money laundering.” The statement said he failed to appear for an investigative interview session scheduled by Maldives police service on Wednesday.

Stating that all the persons who helped Adeeb to flee Maldives will be subjected to criminal investigation, Maldives police service said they are engaging with international partners to bring him back.

A senior officer in the office of Prosecutor General of Maldives said their preliminary investigation show that Adeeb may have boarded the tug vessel on its return journey from Indonesia to Tamil Nadu coast. “We are probing an information that he boarded the tug vessel with the help of some local people. We will get him back in custody for further investigations soon,” the official said.