Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee suffers hemorrhagic stroke, critical

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chaterjee. Express/Files Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chaterjee. Express/Files

The condition of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who suffered a hemorrhagic stroke Wednesday night, is stated to be critical, hospital sources said. The 89-year-old leader is admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in south Kolkata. He had suffered a mild cerebral stroke back in 2014 as well. “It was a hemorrhagic stroke with a medium size clot which is ordinary, but dangerous for a patient of his age,” a hospital source said.

Chatterjee, a former CPM leader and a 10-time Lok Sabha MP, was the Speaker of the Lower House during the UPA-I rule from 2004 to 2009. He was expelled from Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) in 2008 for not resigning as the Speaker after the party withdrew support from the UPA government over the Indo-US nuclear deal. CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty visited Chatterjee at the hospital in the afternoon. State Congress president President Adhir Chowdhury also wished him speedy recovery.

