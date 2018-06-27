Former LS Speaker Somnath Chatterjee suffers cerebral attack, critical

Somnath Chaterjee on Sunday. Express Somnath Chaterjee on Sunday. Express

The health of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata earlier this week, is in critical condition, news agency ANI reported. Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue hospital on Monday after he suffered a cerebral attack. He had suffered a mild cerebral stroke back in 2014 as well.

Chatterjee, who was associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is currently an independent candidate. He served as Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

Chatterjee had recently criticised the State Election Commission (SEC) over the panchayat polls. He said that he had not seen such a violent run-up to an election in West Bengal during his long political career. Chatterjee underlined that the state government cannot give directions to the SEC since it is an independent body. “The SEC is not being able to take independent decisions. It should discharge its duties without any influence. But today we can see that it has failed to conduct a peaceful election,’’ he had said.

