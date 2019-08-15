Toggle Menu
Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/former-kolkata-mayor-sovan-chatterjee-joins-bjp-5906172/

Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP

Lauding PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their bold leadership, Chatterjee said that there should be no place for negative politics, in an apparent attack on the TMC chief.

Ex-Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP, Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP, mukul roy, west bengal bjp, mamata banerjee, TMC, kolkata news, india news
BJP leader Mukul Roy with Sovan Chatterjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Ending months of speculation, former Kolkata mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee joined the BJP along with his close associate Baishakhi Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chatterjee was asked to step down as a minister and Kolkata mayor by TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last November following troubles in his personal life. He is the sixth TMC MLA to join the BJP since the Lok Sabha election results in May this year.

Lauding PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their bold leadership, Chatterjee said that there should be no place for negative politics, in an apparent attack on the TMC chief.

Ex-Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP, Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP, mukul roy, west bengal bjp, mamata banerjee, TMC, kolkata news, india news
Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Sovan Chatterjee (second from left) and his close associate Professor Baisakhi Banerjee (extreme left) joins BJP in the presence of party’s working president J P Nadda, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, TMC sources said that the party may expel Chatterjee from the party and is exploring legal procedures before finalising it.

“A party leader has to shoulder a lot of responsibilities. A true politician is one who is responsible towards his party, his family and society,” Mamata said at a party programme in Kolkata.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android