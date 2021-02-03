Former Kerala principal secretary gets bail in dollar smuggling case

After languishing in jail for 98 days in connection with gold smuggling and money laundering cases, M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala CM, will walkout on Wednesday.

Sivasankar, who headed the IT department in the Pinarayi Vijayan government until July last year, was granted bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court (economic offences) in connection with the US dollar smuggling case. He has been asked to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh, two sureties for the like amount, and mandatory appearance before investigating officers in Kochi every Monday.

Sivasankar is alleged to have involvement in the smuggling of $1,90,000 by a former finance head of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman.

In the last few weeks, he had received bail from the Kerala HC and the special court for economic offences in cases of gold smuggling and money laundering as well.

Sivasankar has been in judicial custody since October last year following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs in cases relating to the smuggling of nearly 30 kgs of gold worth Rs 15 crore through diplomatic channels in July last year. Later, charges of money laundering and smuggling of US dollar were also brought in and investigated. Former employees of the UAE consulate, Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS who are seen as prime conspirators in the case, have also been arrested by investigation agencies.

Sivasankar, once seen as one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the state due to his proximity to the chief minister, was suspended from the government days after the gold smuggling case came up. His close connections with Swapna Suresh and violent protests unleashed by the Opposition spurred the government to drop him. In September, a committee constituted to review the suspension of the officer extended it by four more months.