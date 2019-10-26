Veteran CPM leader Achuthanandan hospitalised, condition stable

Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after he complained of uneasiness.

Advertising

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was admitted at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. However, his condition is stated to be stable now.

The CPI(M) veteran turned 96 on October 20, making him one of the oldest politicians in the country. The hospital, in a statement, said that he was admitted with a “left thalamic bleed.”

“His brain scans have revealed a small bleed and is being treated for the same with medicines. His neurological status remains stable and he is responding to treatment. His vitals are stable. Close family members are along with him He is attended by a team of doctors from neurology, neurosurgery, anaesthesia departments along with nursing staff teams,” the statement read.

Advertising

Hospital sources said that the bleeding has been controlled. Though tired, he was interacting with family members, news agency PTI reported. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited him at the hospital on Friday.

A seven-time legislator, Achuthanandan represents the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district. He was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He is also the incumbent chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, which has a cabinet status position.