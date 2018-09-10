Former J&K art academy secretary dies during live show on DD Kashir

Jitendra, a leading educationist and writer, was declared dead on arrival at SMHS Hospital. (Representational) Jitendra, a leading educationist and writer, was declared dead on arrival at SMHS Hospital. (Representational)

Former secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Dr Rita Jitendra passed away on Monday at Doordarshan Kendra in Srinagar while speaking during the live broadcast of DD Kashir’s “Good Morning J&K” programme. Jitendra stopped talking suddenly and collapsed midway through the programme at around 8.30 am.

Jitendra, a leading educationist and writer, was declared dead on arrival at SMHS Hospital. Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital Dr Saleem Tak said she died due to sudden cardiac arrest, Greater Kashmir reported. “The cardiac arrest may have taken place due to heart arrhythmia, which is an abnormal heart beating,” he said.

The professor’s body was later handed over to her family. The producer of the programme, Tanveer Mir, said Jitendra choked suddenly and collapsed. “It’s shocking for us as this is the first incident in the Doordarshan history when any guest died in a live program,” Mir told Kashmir Reader.

The show was being hosted by senior writer and artist Zahid Mukhtar. “We managed to run the whole programme to keep the broadcast uninterrupted. But we are very saddened with this incident and we pray for the departed soul,” the producer said.

