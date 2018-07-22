Former Karnataka Minister Vimalabai Deshmukh passes away

Former Karnataka Minister Vimalabai J Deshmukh passed away here today, family sources said. Vimalabai who was not keeping well for some time breathed her last at her residence in Vijayapura here, they said. She was 70.

She had served in the J H Patel government as minister for Women and Child Welfare. She had won the assembly election from Muddebihal constituency in 1994 defeating her nearest contestant C S Nadagowda.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has condoled the death of the former minister.

In a message, he remembered her as an icon for women empowerment in the state. He said Vimalabai had worked relentlessly for the uplift of women and the poor.

“May her soul rest in peace and the Almighty give strength to her family to endure this loss,” the chief minister said.

