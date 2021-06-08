Former Karnataka minister C M Udasi passes away at 85 due to age-related illness

Former Karnataka minister and six-time BJP legislator C M Udasi passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to age-related illness. He was 85.

Udasi was the minister for public works in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet in 2008 and had represented the Hangal Assembly constituency in Haveri district for six times.

He was undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related problems at the Narayana Hrudayalaya for the last 15 days, according to his family members.

Udasi, who was a close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, had started his political career with the socialist movement in the state. He had contested from the Hangal constituency nine times, out of which he emerged victorious on six occasions.

He was first elected as an independent legislator from Hangal in 1983 and then in 1985, he retained the seat while contesting on a Janata Party ticket. After the Janata Dal split into JD (Secular) and JD (United) in 1999, he was with JD (U). Later, in 2004, he joined the BJP.

When Yediyurappa launched the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) in 2013, Udasi quit BJP and jumped ship to the fledging outfit. He contested from KJP but lost to Congress candidate Manohar Tahasildar. When Yediyurappa returned to the BJP in 2018, Udasi followed suit. He then contested from Hangal on a BJP ticket and emerged victorious.

Udasi was also a close aide of former chief minister the late J.H. Patil. In his lifetime, Udasi served as the minister of rural development and panchayati raj, minister of minor irrigation, minister for handlooms and textiles, and public works department. He was a cabinet colleague of former chief ministers J H Patil, Ramakrishna Hegde and Yediyurappa.

Udasi is survived by his wife, a daughter and son Shivakumar Udasi, a BJP MP who represents Haveri.

Yediyurappa, various ministers, former PM HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar and other leaders condoled his death. “Udasi was a gentleman and dynamic politician committed to solving people’s problems. His work as a PWD minister was noteworthy. He also worked earnestly for the development of the Hangal constituency.” Yediyurappa said.

HD Deve Gowda in a tweet said he was pained on hearing about Udasi’s death.

DK Shivakumar said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior BJP Karnataka leader and MLA Shri. CM Udasi. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

The government has issued an order stating that Udasi’s last rites will be performed with full state honours while following Covid-19 guidelines. Social distancing norms will be maintained and the minimum number of police personnel will be deployed, the order added.