Tamil Nadu: Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress

Senthil last served as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka.

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who had resigned last year alleging that “fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised”, joined Tamil Nadu Congress Monday in the presence of state Congress Committee leader KS Alagiri and AICC general secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao. Sasikanth said he has always worked for the welfare of the people and will continue to do so.

On Sunday, Sasikanth posted a note on Twitter confirming that he has decided to join the Congress party. In his note, Sasikanth mentioned that he decided to leave the civil service in “search of a method to stem the totalitarian attack on the country he dearly loves.” He added that after his resignation, he met many people, participated in many protests, made contributions to the CAA/NRC movement which proved to him that people in the country are ready to stand for one another.

The 2009 batch officer, Senthil last served as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka. After resigning from the civil services in 2019, the 40-year-old Senthil had alleged that it will be “unethical” for him to continue as a “civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner.”

Senthil said he will stand with the people of Tamil Nadu till his last breath to protect the core values of the state. ”I strongly believe that the Tamil people have always believed in social equity and will sacrifice anything to see their children in schools rather than to see them in the streets participating in communal riots,” he said.

I would like to inform all that I have decided to join the Congress party in my effort to continue the fight. I have been an activist trying to be a voice for the less privileged all through my life, wherever I was and would continue the same until my last breath. pic.twitter.com/na3fMn4ueM — sashikanth senthil (@s_kanth) November 8, 2020

Senthil’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics comes a few months after former IPS officer K Annamalai joined the BJP. Annamalai, who was appointed as the vice-president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the saffron party is likely to contest in the 2021 assembly polls.

