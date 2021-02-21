Former judges, ex-police officers write to President over Disha case, back police action

CBI ex-chief Nageswara Rao (left) is among the signatories of the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind

A group of former judges and top police officers, including CBI ex-chief Nageswara Rao, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind on the Disha Ravi arrest, saying it was surprising that her age was being highlighted to prove innocence. They argued that age is immaterial and “what matters is a series of actions that are naturally anti-national.”

The signatories include three former Chief Justices of High Courts, 17 former judges, 18 former DGPs, a former Delhi Police Commissioner, a former member of the Central Vigilance Commission, two former special secretaries who worked with Home Ministry and the IB and a former special DG of CRPF.

Asserting that “some so-called intellectuals are trying to paint the incident of arrest of Disha as violation of the fundamental right of freedom of speech”, they said “Delhi police is only discharging its legal duty”. The group urged the Centre to ensure that the “Delhi Police is able to do its investigation in a free and fair manner without any undue pressure from vested interest, and, to bring to book all those rogue elements who have allowed themselves to be used by secessionist forces in India and abroad, trying to spread anarchy and provide intellectual cover to anti-national forces to serve their own selfish ends.”

Among the 47 signatories of the letter dated February 18 are former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court V S Kokje, former Chief Justice of Delhi and Patna High Courts Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli, and former Gujarat Lokayukta Justice S M Soni, besides former DGPs of several states and ex-CBI director Rao.

On Saturday, a Delhi Sessions Court questioned police whether they had any evidence against Ravi or “are we required to draw any inferences and conjectures”.

Calling themselves a “Forum of concerned citizens from Judicial and Law Enforcement professionals”, the signatories of the letter said they were agitated by the “unsubstantiated allegations” being presented to the media as well the public through social media with regard to the arrest of Ravi.

“She has been arrested for being member of a group of conspirators that prepared a toolkit that contains a document, meant for circulation among a few people to guide them on following various media houses, established fact checkers and NGOs and other groups to defame India in international forum and incite anti-social and anti-national acts by using some farmer groups protesting on the outskirts of Delhi. There has been an attempt to incite violence in India just as the infamous 1984 statement saying- the earth shakes when a big tree falls-caused havoc,” they said.