Former J&K interlocutor, others go to top court

The other petitioners are Hindal Haidar Tyabji, a former chief secretary of J&K, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, Major General (retd) Ashok Kumar Mehta, Amitabha Pande, a former Secretary of the Inter State Council, and the former Union Home Secretary, Gopal Pillai.

A group of petitioners which includes Radha Kumar, who was a member of the panel of interlocutors on Jammu and Kashmir appointed by the central government in 2010, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the amendments to Article 370 revoking the special status of J&K, and the Bill that reorganised the state into two Union Territories.

The petition says the amendments “strike at the heart of the principles on which the State of J&K integrated into India… especially as they had no affirmation/sanction from the people of J&K”, which “is a constitutional imperative as far as the State of J&K is concerned”.

The apex court is already seized of at least six other petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Presidential Order amending Article 370, as well as the J&K Reorganisation Bill.