Former JK Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu quits PDP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu resigned from the People’s Democratic Party on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Drabu said he had not been associating with party affairs for some time now. Drabu said that he thought it would be “morally incorrect” to resign so far as the state assembly was intact.

“Now that it is over, I am hereby resigning from the PDP,” he said in the letter, according to IANS.

The BJP had pulled out of the coalition with the PDP in June this year, after which the state was under Governor’s rule. Last month, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state legislative assembly after Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Gani Lone separately staked claim to form a government. While Mufti claimed the support of the National Conference and Congress, Sajad Gani Lone of the two-member People’s Conference claimed support of the BJP and 18 MLAs from other parties.

Drabu has been upset with the party leadership ever since he was shown the door by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and removed from the Finance ministry in a cabinet reshuffle in May this year.

The party had dropped another of its senior leaders, Rural Development Minister Abdul Haq Khan.