Former J&K Dy CM Beig joins People’s Conference

Muzaffar Hussain Beig (right) is greeted by People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone in Srinagar. (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig joined the Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference on Wednesday.

Beig’s return to the party — he had started his political career with the People’s Conference — was announced after Lone visited his residence in Srinagar.

“Sajad Lone invited Beig to once again return home and be a part of the party from where he started his political career,” the People’s Conference said in an official release.

“… Beig expressed his pleasure… He said that it gives him immense pleasure to be a part of the party which he joined as a youth and was groomed by Late Abdul Gani Lone sahib,” the release stated.

After starting his political career with the People’s Conference, Beig, 74, co-founded the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Ghulam Hassan Mir in 1999. In 2006, he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

After Mufti’s death and a split in PDP, party chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti appointed him the PDP’s patron. Last year, before the DDC elections, he dissociated himself from the PDP, saying he was not consulted before deciding on an alliance under the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

There were indications of Beig joining the People’s Conference when the Sajad Lone-led party backed his wife Safeena Beig for the post of District Development Council chairperson in Baramulla. Safeena had contested the elections as an Independent.