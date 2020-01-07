Former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s granddaughter stopped from visiting his grave

Angered by her security personnel, Iltija said she would move court if the security cover was not withdrawn immediately. (File) Angered by her security personnel, Iltija said she would move court if the security cover was not withdrawn immediately. (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s granddaughter Iltija was on Tuesday prevented from visiting his grave on his death anniversary, following which she demanded an immediate withdrawal of the security cover alleging that she was manhandled at the gate of her residence.

Iltija, whose mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is in detention since August 5, had approached the administration last week, seeking permission to visit the grave of her grandfather at Bijbehara in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Angered by her security personnel, Iltija said she would move court if the security cover was not withdrawn immediately. “Not only was I stopped but I was also manhandled by the security personnel who are supposedly posted for my protection. I have suffered bruises on my arms and legs,” Iltija told PTI.

She said she will write to the Special Security Group’s director to withdraw her security cover. “If the security is not withdrawn within a couple of days, I will move court (for it),” she added.

Iltija said it was ironic that the Centre was asserting that everything was normal in Kashmir but she could not visit the grave of her grandfather, a former home minister of the country.

The PDP had applied for a permission to hold a prayer meeting at the Bijbehara grave of the former chief minister but it was denied.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, had written to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan on last Friday seeking permission to visit the grave of Sayeed, who died at AIIMS Delhi on January 7, 2016 after a brief illness.

In her letter, Iltija had said that she and her family would like to visit the grave of her grandfather, a two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since the civil administration and police have stated on record repeatedly that the situation in Kashmir is normal, I don’t see why we should be denied permission to offer our tributes at his grave,” she had said in her letter.

“It would be a crying shame if the administration or police denied us the right to even mourn and remember Mufti Saab on his fourth death anniversary.”

Asked if anyone from the family was allowed to visit Sayeed’s grave, Iltija said she did not know. “Myself and my uncle Tassaduq Mufti were not allowed,” she added.

