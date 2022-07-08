Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi

Reacting to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot at during a campaign event on Friday, PM Narendra Modi, while wishing for his recovery, said that he was deeply distressed by the attack.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Shinzo Abe was shot at on Friday in Nara while campaigning for the upcoming election, said a Reuters report quoting the government spokesperson. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, news agency AFP stated quoting Japanese media.

Abe had a close relationship with India and was the first Japanese PM to be Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014. Having visited Japan several times as Gujarat CM, Modi as PM chose Japan for his first bilateral visit outside the neighbourhood, in September 2014. Modi and Abe agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to “Special Strategic and Global Partnership”. The relationship grew and encompassed issues from civilian nuclear energy to maritime security, bullet trains to quality infrastructure, Act East policy to Indo-Pacific strategy.

Having hosted Modi at his ancestral home in Yamanashi, the first such reception extended to a foreign leader, Abe was feted at a roadshow in Ahmedabad.