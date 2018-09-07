Former J&K DGP Vaid transferred, Dilbagh Singh to take charge

Said has served as Special DGP (Coordination, Law and Order) and as DGP Prisons before serving at the helm of the J&K Police. (File Photo) Said has served as Special DGP (Coordination, Law and Order) and as DGP Prisons before serving at the helm of the J&K Police. (File Photo)

SP Vaid, former Director General of the J&K Police has been transferred out of office, following kidnappings of close relatives of ten personnel of the J&K Police who were abducted by militants on September 1. Even as the relatives of the police personnel were later released, the situation raised an alarm throughout the valley, and left the top brass of the police embarrassed.

Vaid, a 1986 batch IPS officer, has been posted as Transport Commissioner J&K, headquartered in Jammu. DGP Prisons, Dilbagh Singh will take his place till a new appointment is made. Vaid served as Director General of the J&K police from March 2016, until now.

READ | J&K policemen targeted again, militants kidnap at least four close relatives

Said has served as Special DGP (Coordination, Law and Order) and as DGP Prisons before serving at the helm of the J&K Police.

Following the crisis on September 1, Vaid’s transfer was considered imminent as it occurred within days of the new J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik taking charge of the state which has been under Governor’s rule since June 20, this year.

ALSO READ | New target in the Valley

According to the J&K Police, 24 policemen have been killed in the valley this year; many not on active duty.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App