Former Jammu-Kashmir cop, minor nabbed for Hizbul Mujahideen links

A Special Cell team of Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old former J&K Police constable and detained a minor on charges of association with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The two were identified by a team of two Inspectors dispatched to J&K to ascertain the link between suspected terrorists and arms smugglers based in northern India after the Special Cell noticed in two separate cases that suspected militants were looking for arms dealers in Delhi-NCR, police said.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah, “The two Inspectors, Sunil Rajan and Ravinder Joshi were working at Shopian when they got specific inputs about the former constable and the minor to be involved with the Hizbul Mujahideen.”

The Special Cell then shared their inputs with the local police and in a joint operation apprehended the two, he said. “We also found a hideout used by the accused which has the capability to house at least five militants. Our findings have been shared with the local police,” Kushwah said.

The police identified one of the accused as Naved Mustaq, a resident of Nazneenpora, Shopian. Kushwah said Mustaq joined J&K police in 2012 and served as a constable before allegedly joining the militant outfit.

“When he joined the militants around 2017, he fled with at least four weapons. The hideout was also operated by him and we believe that Mustaq is the district commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Shopian,” Kushwah said. The police claimed to have recovered one pistol and 14 live cartridges from the two.

The Special Cell has claimed that militants have in the recent past tried to source small handguns used for close-range target killings that were difficult to procure in J&K, and sent operatives to Delhi-NCR to source the weapons.