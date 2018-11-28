Former IAS officer who worked on MGNREGA joins BJP

Aparajita Sarangi, a former IAS officer of Odisha cadre, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of party chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state BJP president Basanta Panda.

“The ideology of the party focusing on development attracted me, and they have a very strong presence in 21 states. I am deeply inspired by the Prime Minister’s work style, his focus on transparency, and ability to do hard work. Anything I could do in MNREGA was because of the guidance and clarity that I received from him. I am heavily indebted to him,” Sarangi told The Indian Express.

An IAS officer for more than 24 years, Sarangi last served as Joint Secretary (MGNREGA) at the Ministry of Rural Development. She recently applied for voluntary retirement with 11 years left in the service. She was known for her hands-on approach in dealing directly with states to track the ground implementation of MGNREGA that was beset by a funding crunch.

Sarangi said she would now focus on strengthening the BJP in Odisha.