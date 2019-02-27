Former IAF chief AY Tipnis: Use of air assets a change in policy, upgrade in India response

Use of air assets against terror centres is a major shift in India’s policy, and an upgrade in the country’s response to cross-border terrorism, former military leaders, including two former Chiefs of Air Staff, said on Tuesday while speaking on strikes by the IAF on terror camps in Pakistan.

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis, who commanded the IAF during the Kargil War, told The Indian Express, “Use of air assets against terror centres is certainly a change in policy and upgrade in India’s response. When terrorism is against a country, it is an act of war and a curse to humanity. I mean that if need be, India will not hesitate to use means other than ground forces, which have been used in the past.”

India confirms air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan

The strikes, he said, are “a brilliant, well-planned action and unequivocal message that there is a limit to India’s tolerance. It is being reported that 12 jets targeted four places. If that is true, then it is big and something that most had not imagined. This is a clear message that we are acting, and not merely reacting to what Pakistan has done.”

Asked about the possibility of escalation, he said, “There always is a possibility of escalation, and I am sure thorough planning has been done. The time that India has taken after the Pulwama attack must have gone into preparing the defences. We also must understand that many times, the escalation is not incremental but can go from say zero to hundred in no time, and we have to be prepared for that. I think this also conveys that though Pakistan uses terrorism as a tool against India, we are within our rights of international law to take such action.”

Air Chief Marshal P V Naik, who was Chief of Air Staff between May 2009 and July 2011, said, “This is a strong lesson to Pakistan and not some revenge as was being talked about. Also, the use of Air Force to strike at terror centres is a strong message from the Indian leadership. I have always been a proponent of the use of Air Force to deal with terrorism.”

Asked about escalation, he said, “Both sides will be alert, and so will the air defence systems. I am sure we are prepared for any scenario.”

Lt Gen Rajendra Nimbhorkar (Retd), who commanded the 16 Corps or Nagrota Corps of the Indian Army at the time of the surgical strike in 2016, said, “This is a very well-thought-of action, executed in a professional manner. In case of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army, the Line of Control was breached with a specific purpose of destroying camps harbouring terrorist outfits. So earlier it was the Indian Army and now it is Air Force which crossed over and achieved the target. It has sent a specific message.”

Lt Gen Vinayak Patankar, who earlier commanded the 15 Corps of the Indian Army, said, “Use of air power has not been done before. And it was because of certain aspects, the key one being the possibility of collateral damage. So by not using air assets, India had maintained a certain threshold. That has been crossed, but with a specific purpose.

“Having said this, there is one very important aspect which the Indian side has maintained, that this is not a military action but pre-emptive strike on terror camps…”