Former HP minister among Covid casualties, Sundernagar MLA tests positive

The total infection tally in the state is now 12,269, including 4,326 active cases and 123 deaths.

Former state minister and ex-legislator from Nahan, Shyama Sharma, 72, was among the Covid-related casualties reported from Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

She was hospitalised in Nahan a few days ago, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh, but she died on the way to the hospital, a health official said.

Her samples, taken at the hospital in Nahan during her discharge, had tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

Sharma, born in Sarog Tikkar (Sarahan) village in Sirmaur in 1948, was elected as the MLA from Nahan for the first time in 1977, and later in 1982 and 1990. She also served as a minister in the state Cabinet and as the vice-chairperson of the State Planning Board.

Meanwhile, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal also tested positive for the coronavirus infection, forcing Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar to go into home isolation as he had come in contact with the former. The total infection tally in the state is now 12,269, including 4,326 active cases and 123 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd