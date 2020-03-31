Former Hindustan Antibiotics employees urge PM Modi to revive PSU that ‘can produce key drugs’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

FORMER employees of Hindustan Antibiotics (HA) Ltd, Pimpri, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the ailing public sector unit, as it has the “potential to mass produce key drugs”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister sent on Tuesday, Arun Borhade, general secretary of the HA Majdoor Sangh, pointed out that in view of the coronavirus outbreak across the world, when scientists are struggling to come up with medicines and vaccine for treating the ailment, Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd could be revived as it has a track record of producing best medicines for the masses.

“This is because HA has one of the best research and development facilities. It has the world’s best pharmaceutical laboratories…,” the Majdoor Sangh said in the letter.

Pointing out that HA is well-equipped to mass produce crucial medicines, Borhade said, “The company has well-trained manpower and other resources. It has good production capacity. It has huge plants and machineries and immense knowledge among its employees to produce any kind of drugs. It has 300-acre land”.

Urging the Prime Minister not to close down HA, Borhade said, “The importance of running HA cannot be stressed more than in the current times. HA is government’s own company. It is the wealth of the nation. If the government does not want to run it on its own, it can run it with the help of private parties. The company only needs financial support to show its mettle. The government should extend support to it as it does for so many causes.”

“HA is the pride of the nation as it was set up by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to produce antibiotics like pencillin…,” he stated in the letter.

Borhade said the company can produce drugs for Indian Army, CGHS and the police. “It can be used for producing generic medicines,” he said, adding that medicines produced by HA can be made available to people at much cheaper rates than those produced by private companies.

