Former higher education secretary Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi’s advisor

Former higher education secretary Amit Khare, who retired from IAS last month, was on Tuesday appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a contract basis.

As higher education secretary, Khare, a 1985-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS, helped shape the new National Education Policy (NEP).

According to an official order, issued following the approval of the appointment committee of the cabinet, as an advisor to the PM in the Prime Minister’s Office, Khare will enjoy the rank and scale of a secretary to the Union government on a contract basis “initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

Khare, who holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, had taken charge as the higher education secretary in December 2019. He served as Information and Broadcasting Ministry secretary between May 2018 and December 2019.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were issued under Khare.

As deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum (Chaibasa) between 1995-1997, Khare had played a key role in unearthing the fodder scam in the Animal Husbandry department in undivided Bihar. A BSc (Physics) graduate from St Stephens College, Khare has also been the vice-chancellor of Ranchi University and the development commissioner of Jharkhand in the past.