Former Haryana minister booked for firing at cow

The FIR alleges that the leader along with other men opened fire at a local's cow, injuring it. (Representational)

A former Haryana minister was booked by Saharanpur Police for allegedly firing at a cow. According to police, Nirmal Singh, a four time Congress MLA from Haryana, was at his stud farm at the Saharanpur-Haryana border in Behat area on November 12 when the incident occurred. The FIR alleges that the leader along with other men opened fire at a local’s cow, injuring it.

“We received information that a cow has been attacked in the Behat area near a Yamuna stream. A complaint letter was also received which said that it was on the evening of November 12, Nirmal Singh shot a herd of cows. No arresting has taken place and we will record statements of the accused,” said Vijay Pal Singh, CO Behat.

The FIR filed by Mam Hussain read, “I had taken my cows for grazing on Wednesday evening and they were drinking from the stream. Nirmal Singh has a stud farm nearby and he was roaming around with five men. They opened fire at the cows. One of my cows was injured while I cannot trace the other two.”

The FIR has been filed under sections 3,5 and 8 of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955. The accused Nirmal Singh recently floated the Haryana Democratic Front Party after parting ways with Congress before 2019 Assembly elections. Nirmal Singh was the Congress leader from Ambala and had earlier served in the cabinet as revenue minister.

