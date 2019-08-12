Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala’s wife no more

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s wife, Sneh Lata, 81, died on Sunday after a brief illness.

According to Sneh Lata’s son and former Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Abhay Chautala, she was being treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for the past five days after she complained of pain in the stomach.

Abhay had gone to address a rally at Charkhi Dadri Sunday. “As soon as I received information regarding her cardiac arrest, I immediately rushed to Gurgaon from Charkhi Dadri leaving the rally. But later, I received information about her revival. She took her last breath at 8:25 pm,” Abhay told The Indian Express. Abhay was by her bedside at the time she passed away. Sneh Lata’s daughter-in-law and MLA, Naina Chautala, her grandson and former MP, Dushyant Chautala, also visited the hospital.

Wife of five-time Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, Sneh Lata was hospitalised in January too, but was later discharged. On Sunday, she was put on ventilator in the hospital’s ICU after her condition turned critical. Abhay said that she did not suffer from any serious illness.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar expressed their condolences over her demise.

She will be cremated at Chautala family’s native village, Teja Khera, in Sirsa district at 3 pm on Monday.