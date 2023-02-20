scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Former Gujarat governor, veteran BJP leader OP Kohli passes away at 87

Kohli, a former president of the party's Delhi unit, was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida. He was 87 years old, BJP leaders said.

OP Kohli last rites will be performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Tuesday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
Listen to this article
Former Gujarat governor, veteran BJP leader OP Kohli passes away at 87
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Gujarat governor and veteran BJP leader from Delhi O P Kohli passed away on Monday, according to a Delhi BJP statement.

Kohli, a former president of the party’s Delhi unit, was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida. He was 87 years old, BJP leaders said.

His last rites will be performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Tuesday, they said.

Kohli was a dedicated worker of the party under whose guidance thousands of leaders and workers were groomed over the years, said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

Kohli started his political life as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and worked with the ABVP, the Delhi University Students Union and the Delhi University Teachers Association in various capacities, Sachdeva said.

In January 1991, Kohli entered the political arena and took over as the president of the Delhi BJP. He held the post for three terms and represented Delhi in Rajya Sabha.

As a member of the BJP’s national executive, he handled the organisational charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

Kholi served as governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019, said the Delhi BJP in a statement.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 22:03 IST
Next Story

China in quandary as Pakistan faces debt default after steep fall in forex reserves

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close