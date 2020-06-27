Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for Covid-19

Vaghela is currently in home isolation, his IT and media in-charge Parthesh Patel said. (Express File Photo by Javed Raja) Vaghela is currently in home isolation, his IT and media in-charge Parthesh Patel said. (Express File Photo by Javed Raja)

Shankersinh Vaghela, former chief minister of Gujarat, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Vaghela is currently in home isolation, his IT and media in-charge Parthesh Patel said.

“He was having fever for the last three days and so he got tested. His reports today came out positive and he has been isolated at his home in Gandhinagar,” said Patel.

Seventy-nine-year-old Vaghela will be seeking medical advice on Sunday morning before deciding to shift to a hospital. “Fever is the only symptom he has and we cannot say for sure where he contracted it from. He has been visiting various hospitals and Covid care centres to meet the patients for the last several days,” Patel added.

Vaghela had recently quit NCP over disagreements with the party regarding the just-concluded Rajya Sabha polls and launched a front called the ‘Praja Shakti Morcho’ to fight the BJP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd