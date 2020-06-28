Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela.(Express Photo by Javed Raja) Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela.(Express Photo by Javed Raja)

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 Saturday, former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela has been admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad for the treatment of the infection, on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up Vaghela to enquire about his health.

Vaghela’s media associate Parthesh Patel said, “He (Vaghela) was home quarantined yesterday. Today, the doctor advised hospitalization for better treatment. And accordingly, he has been admitted to hospital today. However, there is nothing to worry about his health otherwise. He has no morbidities like diabetes etc. and is physically fit.” Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

Before being hospitalized, Vaghela’s team circulated a video in which the former Chief Minister said that he was fine, but was being hospitalized for proper treatment as a precaution as suggested by doctors. He also said that the PM had a word with him about his health this morning.

Vaghela had tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after he complained fever for the past few days.

