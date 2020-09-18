Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel in 2015. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Patel’s family said the his Rapid Antigen Test returned positive, following which he underwent a CT scan and also gave samples for a RT-PCR test, results of which are awaited.

Patel, 92, had earlier had a bypass surgery, and is also suffering from prostate cancer.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel’s son Bharat confirmed the news. “Yes, his RAT has returned positive. After that, we have got his CT scan done and also given his samples for a RTPCR test. The results are awaited,” said Bharat.

“At present, he does not have any symptoms. But since he has undergone bypass surgery and has prostate cancer, it is a cause of concern and we are taking a decision on his hospitalisation,” Bharat added.

Bharat said two of Keshubhai’s personal staff members had tested positive for the disease, and he may have gotten the infection from them.

Keshubhai lives in Sector 19 of Gandhinagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd